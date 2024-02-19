Sandoval returning to Giants on minor league deal as he attempts to make a comeback

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — 2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval is returning to the San Francisco Giants on a minor league deal that includes an invitation to major league camp. The 37-year-old Sandoval will be attempting to get back into the big leagues for the first time since 2021. Sandoval is a two-time All-Star who played on the Giants’ 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series-winning teams. He batted .500 with three homers in the Giants’ four-game World Series sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012. Sandoval batted .429 for the Giants in the 2014 World Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.