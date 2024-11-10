Sanders, Hunter help No. 21 Colorado overcame early deficit in 41-27 win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, two-way star Travis Hunter had nine catches for 99 yards and a TD and No. 21 Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Texas Tech 41-27 on Saturday. Sanders was 30 of 43 for 291 yards. Shilo Sanders, the other son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on the team, recovered a fumble in the end zone with 51 seconds left. Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) won its third consecutive game and is on pace to play in the Big 12 Championship Game with a chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Texas Tech is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.

