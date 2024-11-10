Sanders, Hunter help No. 21 Colorado overcame early deficit in 41-27 win over Texas Tech

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire, left, and Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) shake hands after the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Annie Rice]

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, two-way star Travis Hunter had nine catches for 99 yards and a TD and No. 21 Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Texas Tech 41-27 on Saturday. Sanders was 30 of 43 for 291 yards. Shilo Sanders, the other son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on the team, recovered a fumble in the end zone with 51 seconds left. Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) won its third consecutive game and is on pace to play in the Big 12 Championship Game with a chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Texas Tech is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.

