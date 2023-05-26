Sandercock dominates again, FSU beats Georgia to begin super regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kaley Mudge went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a double, Kathryn Sandercock allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings and No. 3 seed Florida State beat 14th-seeded Georgia 8-1 in the opening game of the Tallahassee Super Regional. Florida State (54-9) and Georgia (42-14) play Game 2 in the best-of-three series on Friday. Georgia’s Dallis Goodnight led off the first inning with a bunt single to deny Sandercock a second straight perfect game and then Sydney Kuma homered in the second for the Bulldogs’ run. Florida State chased Georgia starter Madison Kerpics in the third inning after RBI doubles from Mudge and Kalei Harding, and a run-scoring single by Michaela Edenfield. Autumn Belviy also scored on a fielder’s choice in the inning to make it 4-1.

