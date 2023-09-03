Sancho says he is a ‘scapegoat’ in angry reaction to comments by Man United manager Erik ten Hag

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho was dropped for the Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday because of below-par displays in training. That has sparked an angry reaction from the winger in a social media post in which he claimed he was being made a “scapegoat.” The 23-year-old Sancho did not travel to north London for the match at Emirates Stadium where two stoppage-time goals by Arsenal consigned United to a 3-1 loss. Ten Hag says players “have to reach a level every day at Manchester United.” Sancho replied that he has “conducted myself in training very well this week.”

