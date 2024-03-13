Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, right, celebrates with Dortmund's Salih Ozcan after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last 16 tie. Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven. The quarterfinal draw is on Friday.

