Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last 16 tie. Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven. The quarterfinal draw is on Friday.

