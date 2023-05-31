Sánchez wears 99 in honor of Manny Ramirez

MIAMI (AP) — With his preferred jersey number taken, Gary Sánchez opted for a unique second option but one he values dearly. The catcher, who made his San Diego Padres debut on Tuesday night and homered on Wednesday, is wearing No. 99 in honor of Manny Ramirez. During his six years with the New York Yankees, Sánchez wore No. 24 but Padres infielder Rougned Odor has the number. Ramirez wore No. 24 with Cleveland and Boston, then switched to No. 99 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who retired 24 for former manager Walter Alston.

