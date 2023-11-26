Sanchez, Lee help No. 16 Kansas State women turn back No. 18 North Carolina 63-56

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Gisela Sanchez scored 15 points off the bench, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and No. 16 Kansas State defeat No. 18 North Carolina 63-56 in a battle of unbeaten teams at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Wildcats made 8 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and were 15 of 20 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tar Heels. Serena Sundell had 16 points for Kansas State and Lee had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels with 14 points. Sanchez opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to give KSU at 48-40 lead. The only other basket by the Wildcats was Lee’s jumper that made it 55-50 with 2:14 to play.

