Sanchez kicks 22-yard FG as time expires; Old Dominion beats Georgia Southern 20-17

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Grant Wilson passed for a touchdown and added a 30-yard TD reception, Ethan Sanchez kicked a 22-yard field as time expired and Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 20-17. Wilson was 17-of-27 passing for 182 yards with no interceptions and his 12-yard touchdown pass to Javon Harvey made it 10-0 with 6:08 left in the second quarter. Brin Davis threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jjay Mcafee with 1:25 left to make it 17-all but Wilson hit Granger for a 17- and 7-yard gains before he ran 28 yards on a keeper to set up the winner by Sanchez. Davis was 20-of-35 passing for 235 yards for Georgia Southern.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.