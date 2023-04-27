Sánchez Flores out as Getafe coach with team struggling

By The Associated Press
FILE - The then Watford's head coach Quique Sanchez Flores shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Quique Sánchez Flores will not continue as Getafe’s coach, the Spanish club said Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Getafe says Quique Sánchez Flores is no longer the coach with the team slumping toward the end of the season. The 58-year-old former player was in his third stint with the Madrid-based soccer club. He had returned to the team in October 2021. His last game in charge was a 2-1 loss at home to Almeria on Wednesday in a direct clash between teams near the bottom. The club did not mention a replacement. Getafe plays at relegation-threatened Espanyol on Sunday in a critical match for both teams.

