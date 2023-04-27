Sánchez Flores out as Getafe coach with team struggling

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Getafe says Quique Sánchez Flores is no longer the coach with the team slumping toward the end of the season. The 58-year-old former player was in his third stint with the Madrid-based soccer club. He had returned to the team in October 2021. His last game in charge was a 2-1 loss at home to Almeria on Wednesday in a direct clash between teams near the bottom. The club did not mention a replacement. Getafe plays at relegation-threatened Espanyol on Sunday in a critical match for both teams.

