Sánchez could earn up to $54.5M with Phillies from 2025-30 if he wins 2 Cy Young Awards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez’s contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for 2025-28 would increase to $54.5 million over six seasons if the left-hander wins Cy Young Awards in both 2029 and 2030. Sánchez’s deal calls for a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027 and $9 million in 2028. Philadelphia has a $14 million option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout. Each option amount would increase based on his finish in Cy Young voting the previous season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.