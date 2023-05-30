Sánchez catches, goes 1 for 4 in 1st game with Padres

MIAMI (AP) — Gary Sánchez started at catcher and batted seventh in his first game with the San Diego Padres. A day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets, Sánchez was in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins. Wearing No. 99, he went 1 for 4 with an infield hit. The two-time All-Star was designated for assignment last Thursday after playing in three games for the Mets. He went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts and an RBI, looking shaky at times behind the plate.

