Sancet scores in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over last-place Almeria on day of 1st call-up with Spain

MADRID (AP) — Oihan Sancet has celebrated his first call-up to Spain’s national team by scoring in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over last-place Almeria in the Spanish league. Gorka Guruzeta and Dani García also scored for Athletic as it ended its brief winless run and moved into the top four in the standings with the victory at San Mames Stadium. The 23-year-old Sancet earlier Friday was included in the list by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for upcoming European Championship qualifiers. The midfielder sealed Athletic’s victory in the 81st minute after Guruzeta scored in the 10th and García in the 63rd.

