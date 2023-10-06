Sancet only newcomer in Spain squad for European qualifiers against Scotland and Norway

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has made few changes to his squad that will face Scotland and Norway in upcoming European Championship qualifiers. Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet is the only newcomer in the list announced Friday. The other changes from the squad that routed Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 in September included the addition of Mikel Oyarzabal, Jesús Navas and Fran García. Not returning because of injuries were Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo. The 23-year-old Sancet has been key for Athletic as the Basque Country club made a good start to its season.

