Sancet hat trick leads 10-man Bilbao to 4-1 win over Cadiz

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Oihan Sancet has scored his second career hat trick to lead 10-man Athletic Bilbao to a 4-1 victory at home over Cadiz in the Spanish league. Bilbao lost defender Yuri Berchiche to a second yellow card in the 58th minute while leading 3-1. Cadiz was never able to take advantage of the extra man or stop Sancet from completing his treble. Sancet leads Bilbao with seven goals. His other hat trick came in January 2022. Bilbao moved into seventh place in the league standings after ending a run of three losses in the competition. Cadiz remained in the relegation zone.

