Sanabria’s spectacular overhead kick rescues draw for Torino at Napoli in Serie A

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Antonio Sanabria has scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A and slow the Neapolitan club’s good run since coach Francesco Calzona took over in February. Sanabria scored with an acrobatic effort just seconds after going on as a substitute. His goal canceled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fourth goal in three games for the reigning champions. The result means no change in the standings. Napoli remains in seventh and Torino stays in 10th.

