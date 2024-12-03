San Jose State will play South Florida in the Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (AP) — San Jose State is headed back to the Hawaii Bowl for a second straight season to face South Florida. The game will be played on Dec. 24 on the campus of the University of Hawaii. The Spartans went 7-5 in coach Ken Niumatalolo’s first season, capping the regular season with a win over Stanford. San Jose State lost to Coastal Carolina in last year’s Hawaii Bowl. South Florida went 6-6 this season and is seeking to win back-to-back bowl games after beating Syracuse last season in the Boca Raton Bowl.

