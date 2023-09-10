San Jose State rolls to 59-3 victory over FCS-member Cal Poly

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw two touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson and Quali Conley both ran for two scores and San Jose State overpowered FCS-member Cal Poly 59-3. Cordeiro passed to Sam Olson for a 27-yard score and Conley ran 10 yards for a touchdown on the next possession as the Spartans (1-2) led 17-0 after one quarter. Conley added another 10-yard rushing score two minutes into the second quarter and Cordeiro followed with a 15-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard scoring strike to Charles Ross as San Jose State pushed its lead to 38-3 at halftime. Matthew Coleman returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring late in the third quarter.

