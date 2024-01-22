San Jose State hires Ken Niumatalolo as new football coach

By The Associated Press
FIKLE - Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo yells to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. San Jose State is working to finalize a deal with former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to replace Brent Brennan as the Spartans head coach, two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has hired former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to replace Brent Brennan as the Spartans head coach. Athletic director Jeff Konya announced the hiring on Sunday, saying Niumatalolo is the “right fit” for San Jose State and can make the Spartans consistent contenders in the Mountain West. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, going 109-83 in 15 seasons before being fired after the 2022 game against Army.

