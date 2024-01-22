San Jose State hires Ken Niumatalolo as new football coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has hired former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to replace Brent Brennan as the Spartans head coach. Athletic director Jeff Konya announced the hiring on Sunday, saying Niumatalolo is the “right fit” for San Jose State and can make the Spartans consistent contenders in the Mountain West. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, going 109-83 in 15 seasons before being fired after the 2022 game against Army.

