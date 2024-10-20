San Jose State defeats Wyoming 24-14 with help from Nash’s 11th TD reception this season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Nash caught a touchdown pass for a school-record seventh straight game and San Jose State defeated Wyoming 24-14 on Saturday. Nash, who came in with a nation-leading 62 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns, had 10 more catches against the Cowboys for 98 yards. His 17-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead. Kyler Halvorsen extended the lead with a 26-yard field goal that came after a 57-yard pass to Justin Lockhart. The Spartans made it 24-7 on Jabari Bates’ 19-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.