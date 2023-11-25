San Jose State beats UNLV 37-31; Mountain West ends in 3-way tie for first

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw two touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for two scores and San Jose State won its fifth straight game and earned a share of the Mountain West Conference title by beating UNLV 37-31. UNLV (9-3, 6-2) had already clinched a share of its first conference title, but the loss leaves the Rebels, San Jose State (7-5, 6-2) and the Boise State Broncos (7-5, 6-2) in a three-way tie for first place. Computer rankings will determine which two teams will play in the conference championship game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.