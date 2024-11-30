San Jose State beats Stanford 34-31 behind Eget’s 4 TD passes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including an 18-yard score to TreyShun Murray with 1:55 minutes remaining, lifting the Spartans to a 34-31 win over Stanford. Eget completed 33 of 49 pass attempts for 385 yards and was intercepted once. Wide receiver Nick Nash, who went into the day leading the FBS in receptions and touchdown catches, hauled in nine passes for 91 yards and two scores to break the San Jose State single-season record.

