San Jose Sharks’ Tomas Hertl likely out for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is likely sidelined for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery. The team announced Hertl decided to have a procedure to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. General manager Mike Grier says the exact timeline for Hertl’s absence is undetermined. The 30-year-old from Czechia is the leading scorer for the rebuilding Sharks, who are in last place in the NHL’s Pacific Division. Hertl has 34 points in 48 games and was San Jose’s representative at All-Star Weekend.

