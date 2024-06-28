San Jose Sharks select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Boston University's Macklin Celebrini (71) skates with the puck in front of Rochester's Elijah Gonsalves (16) during an NCAA men's college hockey tournament regional game March 28, 2024, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future lies with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft. For now, the 17-year-old center coming off a celebrated freshman season at Boston University isn’t in a rush to get there, yet. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josh Jurgens]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks added a foundational piece to their rebuilding plan by choosing Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday.

Celebrini’s selection came as no surprise after the 18-year-old became just the fourth freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. He did so as the nation’s youngest player, too, finishing second with 34 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games.

The 6-foot, 200-pound player from North Vancouver, British Columbia, already has ties to the Bay Area. Celebrini played for the Junior Sharks program after his father, Rick, was hired to be the Golden State Warriors’ sports medicine director.

Celebrini was undecided on whether he will return to BU for a second year, but he deepens a talented prospect pool on a Sharks team in the midst of its longest playoff drought, now spanning five years.

The Chicago Blackhawks were scheduled to pick second, followed by Anaheim, Columbus and Montreal. The Utah Hockey Club was set to pick sixth after the franchise relocated from Arizona to Salt Lake City in April.

