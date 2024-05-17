San Jose defender Bruno Wilson’s fine and suspension rescinded

NEW YORK (AP) — An independent panel has rescinded the one-game suspension and fine handed to San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson for a red card issued during a match at the Portland Timbers. San Jose had appealed the red card. The Earthquakes were leading 2-0 when Wilson was sent off with a red card in the 72nd minute after a handball in the box. Portland’s Evander converted on the penalty and the Timbers scored three more goals to win 4-2 with San Jose playing down a man.

