San Francisco’s Moody stretches extra point streak to record 53 straight

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. By hitting all six of his extra point kicks in the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 17, Moody has made 53 straight PATs — most since the NFL moved the kick back to the 15-yard line in 2015. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scot Tucker]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Moody missed an extra-point attempt in sixth grade and it bothered him even after a photo showed the ball teed up sideways. San Francisco’s kicker hasn’t missed since. By hitting all six of his extra point kicks in the 49ers’ 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Moody has made 53 straight PATs. That’s the most since the NFL moved the kick back to the 15-yard line in 2015. Moody also broke San Francisco’s rookie scoring record, reaching 107 points with a 43-yard field goal against the Cardinals.

