San Francisco’s Moody stretches extra point streak to record 53 straight

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Moody missed an extra-point attempt in sixth grade and it bothered him even after a photo showed the ball teed up sideways. San Francisco’s kicker hasn’t missed since. By hitting all six of his extra point kicks in the 49ers’ 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Moody has made 53 straight PATs. That’s the most since the NFL moved the kick back to the 15-yard line in 2015. Moody also broke San Francisco’s rookie scoring record, reaching 107 points with a 43-yard field goal against the Cardinals.

