San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings has career game with top playmakers sidelined

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jauan Jennings saves his biggest games for when he faces the Los Angeles Rams. With three of the San Francisco 49ers’ top skill players sidelined, Jennings had the best game of his four-year career with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 loss to the Rams. Jennings became the third receiver in Niners history to have a game with double-digit catches, three TDs and at least 175 yards. It was the most receiving yards in a game so far this season and a windfall for fantasy players with the foresight to start him.

