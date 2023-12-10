San Francisco native Devin Haney wins WBC belt in front of hometown crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Devin Haney beat Regis Prograis by unanimous decision in his division debut to win the WBC super welterweight title in his hometown on Saturday night. Haney remained unbeaten at 31-0 with a slow but dominant victory over Prograis in front of a sellout crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. All three judges scored the bout 120-107 in Haney’s favor. Prograis lost for the first time since October 2019 and is now 29-2. It was Haney’s first fight as a super welterweight after vacating his undisputed lightweight crown. Haney made the decision to move up after having trouble making weight at lightweight.

