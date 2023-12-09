San Francisco Giants sign Tsutsugo and Jefferies to minor league contracts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Japanese first baseman and outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to spring training. Tsutsugo played in the club’s farm system this year and re-signed as a free agent. The 32-year-old last appeared in the majors for Pittsburgh in 2022, batting .171 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 50 games. He hit .260 with 10 home runs with 44 RBIs over 68 games this season between the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate and San Francisco’s Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento teams. Also on Friday, right-hander Daulton Jefferies signed a minor league deal with San Francisco. The former Oakland pitcher will remain in the Bay Area as he recovers from a second Tommy John surgery.

