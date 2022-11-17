San Francisco defeats Fresno State 67-60

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 22 points as San Francisco beat Fresno State 67-60 on Wednesday night.

Roberts added three steals for the Dons (4-0). Zane Meeks added 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Khalil Shabazz recorded eight points and shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (1-2) were led in scoring by Jordan Campbell, who finished with 17 points. Isaih Moore added 15 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State. In addition, Anthony Holland had 13 points and seven rebounds.

San Francisco entered halftime up 29-26. Roberts paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. San Francisco outscored Fresno State in the second half by four points, with Roberts scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

San Francisco’s next game is Monday against Northern Iowa. Fresno State visits North Texas on Saturday.

