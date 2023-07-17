San Francisco 49ers owners assume control of English soccer club Leeds United

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The owners of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers have assumed control of the English soccer club Leeds United. Leeds United announced Monday that the English Football League had approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises. That allows for “an immediate transition of ownership.” Leeds was relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season. Paraag Marathe takes over as Leeds’ majority owner and says he plans “to chart a new course for the club.” 49ers Enterprises first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its stake to 44% in 2021, then reached an agreement last month to buy the club outright.

