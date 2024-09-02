San Diego’s Jackson Merrill has flipped the odds on the NL Rookie of the Year race

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill celebrates with third base coach Tim Leiper (33) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

At the All-Star break, the one award race that seemed like it might be over was for National League Rookie of the Year.  Not so fast. A terrific month of August has helped San Diego’s Jackson Merrill emerge as the new favorite for the honor. He’s displaced Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes. The flip in the betting odds has been dramatic. Skenes was a -1200 favorite at the break according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Now it’s Merrill who is the pick at -800.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.