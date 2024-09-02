San Diego’s Jackson Merrill has flipped the odds on the NL Rookie of the Year race

At the All-Star break, the one award race that seemed like it might be over was for National League Rookie of the Year. Not so fast. A terrific month of August has helped San Diego’s Jackson Merrill emerge as the new favorite for the honor. He’s displaced Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes. The flip in the betting odds has been dramatic. Skenes was a -1200 favorite at the break according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Now it’s Merrill who is the pick at -800.

