San Diego Wave fire coach Casey Stoney amid 7-game winless streak

The San Diego Wave have dismissed coach Casey Stoney amid a seven-game winless streak. Paul Buckle, who served as an assistant coach for the Wave in 2022, will serve in the interim while the team searches for a new head coach, San Diego announced on Monday. The Wave are 3-5-6 this season and in 9th place among the 14-team league. They haven’t won since May 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.