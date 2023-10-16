San Diego Wave earn NWSL Shield in final match of the regular season

Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan scored to give the San Diego Wave a 2-0 win against Racing Louisville, earning the NWSL Shield for best record and the top seed for the playoffs. Megan Rapinoe scored two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half as OL Reign won 3-0 at the Chicago Red Stars and finished fourth. San Diego finished 11-7-4 and as top seed has a bye for the opening round of the playoffs. Portland’s Sophia Smith won the Golden Boot with 11 goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.