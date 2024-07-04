San Diego Wave calls former employee’s allegations on social media false and defamatory

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Wave are calling accusations made by a former employee on social media “inaccurate and defamatory.” Brittany Alvarado, who says she is a former video and creative manger for the team, called on the National Women’s Soccer League to remove to team President Jill Ellis, the former coach of the U.S. women’s national team. She cited a poor work environment that took a toll on her mental health in the lengthy post on the social platform X.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.