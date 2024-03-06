San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher signs contract extension through 2027-28 season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State basketball coach Brian Dutcher has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Aztecs through the 2027-28 season. He led the Aztecs to their first Final Four last season. Dutcher is in his seventh season as head coach, with a 173-55 record, and 25th season overall at SDSU. He was Steve Fisher’s assistant for 18 seasons.

