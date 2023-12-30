San Diego State uses big games from Waters, LeDee to topple No. 13 Gonzaga 84-74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Reese Waters scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, Jaedon LeDee added 20 points, and San Diego State used a big second half to beat No. 13 Gonzaga 84-74. The Aztecs won their fourth straight and dominated big stretches late in the first half and early in the second half to take the nonconference matchup. San Diego State handed Gonzaga its first nonconference loss on its home floor since falling to UCLA on Dec. 12, 2015. It was just the third home loss overall for the Zags since the start of the 2017 season.

