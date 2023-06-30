San Diego State tells Mountain West it is not exiting, an AP source says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says San Diego State University has informed the Mountain West that it is not withdrawing from the conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. San Diego State faced a deadline of late Friday night to give a one-year notice of withdrawal without having its exit fee doubled from approximately $17 million to about $34 million. SDSU hopes to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but has not received a formal invitation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.