San Diego State takes down No. 21 Creighton 71-53 in Players Era Festival event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — BJ Davis scored a career-high 18 points and San Diego State upended No. 21 Creighton 71-53 on the opening day of the Players Era Festival at the MGM Grand Garden. Miles Byrd added 16 for the Aztecs, while Davis grabbed nine rebounds. Pop Isaacs led Creighton with 18 points and added five assists. Jackson McAndrew had a double-double for the Blue Jays with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Ryan Kalkbrenner added 11 points.

