San Diego State says coach Brady Hoke will retire at the end of a disappointing season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State says Brady Hoke will retire at the end of a disappointing season that has seen the Aztecs play before many empty seats in their new stadium and plummet to the bottom of the Mountain West standings just two years after a 12-win season. The school announced Hoke will retire after coaching the final two games, at San Jose State on Saturday and at home against Fresno State on Nov. 25. The Aztecs are 3-7 overall and tied for last in the Mountain West with New Mexico at 1-5.

