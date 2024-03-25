San Diego State rolls past Yale 85-57 and sets up title game rematch with UConn in Sweet 16

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Darrion Trammell added 18 points, and fifth-seeded San Diego State used a fast start to overwhelm 13th-seeded Yale and rolled to an 85-57 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs scored the first 10 points of the game, led by 24 at halftime and removed any suspense of another potential March Madness, bracket-busting upset. San Diego State (26-10) earned a rematch with No. 1 seed and defending national champion UConn on Thursday in Boston in the Sweet 16. LeDee was again the star for the Aztecs after he scored 32 points in the first-round win over UAB.

