San Diego State rallies in fourth quarter to beat Wyoming 27-24

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Danny O’Neil connected with Jordan Napier to tie the game in the fourth quarter and Gabriel Plascencia’s 28-yard field goal provided the winning points as San Diego State held on to beat Wyoming 27-24 on Saturday. O’Neil threw deep to Napier for a 53-yard gain and on the next play O’Neil hit Napier in the end zone. On the Aztecs’ next possession, a 41-yard pass to Nate Bennett fueled a drive that reached the Wyoming 5 before SDSU settled for Plascencia’s field goal with 7:35 remaining. From there, the defense turned away the Cowboys, who gained only 31 yards the rest of the way.

