San Diego State pulls away from Stanford; readies for stiffest test yet against No. 15 Gonzaga

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 18 points, Jaedon LeDee added 16 points and San Diego State used the first part of the second half to beat Stanford 74-60. Stanford produced the largest lead of the first half with a 10-5 start. Largely even from there, the Aztecs’ Miles Byrd made a 3-pointer with 2:22 before intermission to tie it at 28. That basket started a 9-4 San Diego State run for a 34-32 halftime advantage. The Aztecs continued the momentum into the second half and outscored Stanford 17-5 over the first seven minutes, led 51-37 and finished it off by double digits for the duration. Masime Raynaud scored 15 points for Stanford.

