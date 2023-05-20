San Diego State: No wrongdoing by Matt Araiza in alleged gang rape

By The Associated Press
FILE -Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University says an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by former punter Matt Araiza in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021. In a statement to Yahoo Sports, the school said, “There are no findings against Matt Araiza.” The school also says none of the former students named in a civil suit are the subject of a current investigation, although it reserves the right to “reinstate” an investigation if there are new developments. The San Diego District Attorney decided late last year to not press criminal charges against Araiza, who was released by the Buffalo Bills in August.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.