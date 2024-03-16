San Diego State knocks off No. 18 Utah State 86-70 in MWC semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 22 points and San Diego State beat No. 18 Utah State 86-70 to reach the final of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Lamont Butler added 16 points and Micah Parrish had 15 points for the Aztecs. Great Osobor led the top-seeded Aggies with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Ian Martinez scored 16 points and Isaac Johnson added 11. San Diego State trailed by 17 in the first half but built a 69-56 lead with 8:12 left in the game led by LeDee. The Aztecs will play either Colorado State or New Mexico in Saturday’s championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.