San Diego State is hiring ex-Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis as head coach, AP source says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is being hired as head coach at San Diego State. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn’t been made official. Lewis was stripped of his play-calling duties earlier this month. He replaces Brady Hoke, who was allowed to finish the season after the school announced his retirement with two games to go. The Aztecs finished tied for last in the Mountain West and played in front of thousands of empty seats in their new stadium.

