San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime to finish 3rd in Players Era tournament

By KIRK KERN The Associated Press
San Diego State guard Miles Byrd (21) shoots against Houston guard Milos Uzan, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miles Bird scored 18 points and Jared Coleman-Jones added 16 to help San Diego State edge No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in the third place game of the Players Era tournament Saturday night. Nick Boyd added 14 points and freshman Pharoah Compton 13 for the Aztecs (4-2). Bird made two free throws with 13.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 65. Emanual Sharp missed a baseline jumper with 1 second remaining and the game went to overtime. San Diego State built a five-point advantage in OT, but L.J. Cryer hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 72-70. Magoon Gwath made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Cryer had a chance to tie it, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

