San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime to finish 3rd in Players Era tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miles Bird scored 18 points and Jared Coleman-Jones added 16 to help San Diego State edge No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in the third place game of the Players Era tournament Saturday night. Nick Boyd added 14 points and freshman Pharoah Compton 13 for the Aztecs (4-2). Bird made two free throws with 13.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 65. Emanual Sharp missed a baseline jumper with 1 second remaining and the game went to overtime. San Diego State built a five-point advantage in OT, but L.J. Cryer hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 72-70. Magoon Gwath made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Cryer had a chance to tie it, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

