San Diego State beats Utah State for Mountain West title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points and Matt Bradley added 14 to lead No. 20 San Diego State to a 62-57 victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game. The Aztecs claimed their seventh tournament title and second in three years. This also was their conference-record 15th appearance in the title game. San Diego State clinched the conference’s bid to the NCAA Tournament, though it was never in doubt the Aztecs would be selected. What kind of seed San Diego State receives remains to be seen. Utah State also figures to be headed to the tournament when the selections are announced Sunday.

