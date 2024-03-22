San Diego State avoids an early March Madness exit, holds off UAB 69-65 in first round

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee dominated inside on the way to 32 points, Lamont Butler added 15 and No. 5 seed San Diego State held off 12th-seeded UAB 69-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A year after marching to the national title game, also as a No. 5 seed, the Aztecs saw a 12-point second-half lead disappear before putting together a late surge on the strength of their star 6-foot-9 forward. That ensured San Diego State avoided a March Madness surprise in the East Region. Efrem Johnson scored 19 points to lead UAB. He had a chance at a tying 3-pointer with 8 seconds left, but it rimmed off.

