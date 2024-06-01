San Diego sends Fresno State home with a 7-5 win in Santa Barbara Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Christian hit a two-run home run in the first inning and San Diego held off Fresno State at the end beating the Bulldogs 7-5 in the Santa Barbara Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Late, however, the Bulldogs threatened when with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tommy Hopfe and Eddie Saldivar each singled to put runners at first and second. Murf Gray — who earlier drove in four runs — grounded into a double play to end Fresno State’s season.

