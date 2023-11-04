San Diego rallies in 4th quarter to overcome Presbyterian 23-13

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Aidan Lehman’s 47-yard field goal for the lead and Zamir Wallace’s second takeaway in the final five minutes helped lift San Diego to a 23-13 win over Presbyterian. Lehman, who missed a previous field-goal attempt and extra point, nailed his go-ahead kick with 2:50 left. It came after Wallace recovered a fumble at the Blue Hose 26 with just under five minutes remaining. Wallace’s recovery came, in turn, after a 52-yard punt by Ayden Corrales left the Blue Hose at their 1-yard line. Wallace’s interception deep in Blue Hose territory with 15 seconds left clinched the win.

